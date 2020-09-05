Gwyneth Paltrow’s Staff Sniffed Her Genitals to Ensure Vagina Candle Smelled Authentic

Instagram

According to her head of merchandise at Goop, the employees sniffed the real thing to make sure the infamous vagina candle really smell like their boss’ genitals.

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop gurus got deadly serious when it came to sniffing out scents for the actress’ bonkers “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle – even checking out the real thing.

The Oscar winner’s chief designer and head of merchandise, Shaun Kearney, tells Closer he and his team got up close and personal to make sure the flamer really did smell like his boss’ genitals.

“We all live and breathe these products,” he says. “The Goop office is unlike any workplace in the world. You will find staff sitting at their desk with a bunch of needles in their face or wearing a necklace vibrator while discussing which sex toys gave them the best orgasm that weekend. It’s the most hilariously wonderful and crazy environment.”

“For the Goop team, smelling Gwyneth’s vagina became just another day at the office! She’s the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products.”