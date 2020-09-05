Golf Champion Rory McIlroy Welcomes First Child

WENN

The 31-year-old top golfer has added father to his resume as he welcomes a new addition to his growing family with wife Erica, three years after their wedding.

–

Top golfer Rory McIlroy has become a first-time father.

The Northern Irish star’s wife, Erica Stoll, gave birth to a baby girl named Poppy Kennedy McIlroy in Florida on Monday (31Aug20), three years after the couple wed.

Alongside a close-up, black-and-white photo of the tot clutching his finger, the 31 year old tweeted, “She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great.”

<br />

McIlroy, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, will be taking a break from early daddy duties on Friday (04Sep20) as he tees off to defend his title at the Tour Championship tournament in Atlanta, Georgia