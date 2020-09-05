Golf Champion Rory McIlroy Welcomes First Child

The 31-year-old top golfer has added father to his resume as he welcomes a new addition to his growing family with wife Erica, three years after their wedding.
Top golfer Rory McIlroy has become a first-time father.
The Northern Irish star’s wife, Erica Stoll, gave birth to a baby girl named Poppy Kennedy McIlroy in Florida on Monday (31Aug20), three years after the couple wed.
Alongside a close-up, black-and-white photo of the tot clutching his finger, the 31 year old tweeted, “She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great.”
McIlroy, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, will be taking a break from early daddy duties on Friday (04Sep20) as he tees off to defend his title at the Tour Championship tournament in Atlanta, Georgia
