Giannis Antetokounmpo seen limping due to ankle injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series with the Miami Heat on Sunday due to a sprained ankle.

Antetokounmpo rolled his right ankle during the first quarter of the Bucks’ Game 3 loss on Friday night. He didn’t play as many minutes as fans expected for an MVP in a critical game, and the ankle injury likely explained it.

Although Antetokounmpo declined to say he was dealing with an injury, he is now questionable for the game. Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds said that Antetokounmpo had a noticeable limp on Saturday.