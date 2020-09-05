GameClub Expanding to Bring PC and Console Titles to Its Mobile Subscription Gaming Service

Nearly a year after its launch, subscription mobile gaming service GameClub is today announcing an expansion that will start bringing PC and console gaming titles to mobile.

The first three PC titles to be announced for GameClub are Tokyo 42​, ​Ancestors Legacy​, ​and ​Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank, all of which will be coming to iOS and Android this fall. GameClub is also announcing new content for its existing library, which includes new levels and modes coming to Breach & Clear.

Similar to Apple Arcade, GameClub offers a library of over 100 games available to play without ads or in-app purchases. Offering support for both iOS and Android, a subscription is priced at $4.99 with up to 12 family members able to share a single subscription.

GameClub got its start updating classic iOS games for modern display sizes and device capabilities, but has broadened its reach as it first expanded to Android and has now begun porting key titles from other platforms to its library.

