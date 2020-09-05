Future’s Baby Mama Challenges Order for Him to Pay $3,200-a-Month in Child Support

WENN

A lawyer for Eliza Reign Seraphin, the mother of the ‘Mask Off’ hitmaker’s one-year-old daughter, claims to have evidence that contradicts the rapper’s claims he only earns $30,000 each month.

Rapper Future has been ordered to pay $3,200 (£2,400)-a-month to the mother of his one-year-old daughter, Reign, in child support.

It’s a small victory for the “Mask Off” hitmaker as his ex, Eliza Reign Seraphin, initially asked for $53,000 (£40,000)-a-month. She is appealing the verdict.

“We are very hopeful that once we get all the documentation from him, his banking info, his credit card info, that the final child support number would be substantially higher,” Seraphin’s lawyer, Brandon Rotbart, told The Shade Room, revealing he and his team are disputing the rapper’s claims he only earns $30,000 (£22,500)-a-month.

“We had some other evidence that was contradictory,” Rotbart added.

She previously passed on a proposed $1,000 (£750)-a-month custody deal offer.

Future dated Seraphin on-and-off from 2016 and 2018. Their daughter is the rap star’s sixth child – he also has a son, Future Zahir, whom he shares with Ciara.