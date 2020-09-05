Fashion house Alexander McQueen joins blockchain trend with new label By Cointelegraph

On Sept. 3, Alexander McQueen launched a new technology-driven label called MCQ. The brand is a first of its kind, as it’s backed by a blockchain-based platform that enables both designers and consumers to securely register and trade clothing. Moreover, the MCQ label isn’t controlled by a few designers, but rather each piece of clothing comes from a hand-picked selection of budding creatives, bringing together a community of like-minded individuals.

While the concept of decentralization has been demonstrated within collaborative sectors like the gaming industry, where participants are given a voice, it’s notable that a major fashion house has decided to use blockchain and its underlying values to give creative collaborators freedom of expression.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.