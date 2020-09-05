Fashion house Alexander McQueen joins blockchain trend with new label By Cointelegraph

Fashion house Alexander McQueen joins blockchain trend with new label
While the concept of decentralization has been demonstrated within collaborative sectors like the gaming industry, where participants are given a voice, it’s notable that a major fashion house has decided to use blockchain and its underlying values to give creative collaborators freedom of expression.
On Sept. 3, Alexander McQueen launched a new technology-driven label called MCQ. The brand is a first of its kind, as it’s backed by a blockchain-based platform that enables both designers and consumers to securely register and trade clothing. Moreover, the MCQ label isn’t controlled by a few designers, but rather each piece of clothing comes from a hand-picked selection of budding creatives, bringing together a community of like-minded individuals.
