Fans Believe Joyner Lucas and Ashanti Are Dating Following Intimate ‘Fall Slowly’ Video

Showcasing their incredible onscreen chemistry, Ashanti and Joyner are seen in the video sharing an intimate moment to the point fans think that they may be dating for real.

The video kicks off with them having physical and verbal arguments in public. However, things take a romantic turn when they find out that Ashanti is pregnant. They trade all the yelling for late-night kisses and cuddles and naps on couches.

“And every time I go, I keep on comin’ back to you (Comin’ back)/ ‘Cause you belong to me, and I’m the other half of you/ And as much as I need you, deep down I know I’m bad for you/ You know I’m bad for you (Bad for you, bad for you),” Joyner raps before Ashanti croons in the chorus, “Fallin’ slowly.”

The onscreen chemistry that Ashanti and Joyner showcase in the video is too strong that it sparks romance rumors between them. “Ashanti and Joyner were kissing hella hard. They got to be dating or just good at acting,” one of Joyner’s fans tweeted. “Got nothing but respect for Joyner. Ashanti was every boys crush growing up. Living the dream lol,” someone else added.

“Joyner gotta be dating Ashanti…aint no way,” a convinced fan also wrote on Twitter. Another person echoed in the comment section of the video, saying, “Nah they gotta be dating, she sucked on his tongue lol women don’t be doing that in videos with just a friend lol.”

One person opined, “Aye…Joyner Lucas and Ashanti lowkey forgot the cameras were rolling during the video shoot lol…WOW!!!” Meanwhile, another comment read, “The way this vid went I’m almost convinced they married.”

“Fall Slowly” was released ahead of the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper’s new EP “EVOLUTION”, which is set to arrive on Friday, September 18. The six-song album includes featured artists such as The Game and Rick Ross.