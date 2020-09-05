Falcons cut first-round bust Laquon Treadwell

Laquon Treadwell is hitting free agency once again. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the wideout has been cut by the Falcons.

The 2016 first-round pick out of Ole Miss never made a name for himself during his time with the Vikings. Treadwell ultimately spent four seasons in Minnesota, hauling in 65 receptions for 701 receiving yards and two scores in 53 games (16 starts). His best season came in 2018, when he set career-highs in receptions (35) and receiving yards (302).

Treadwell signed with the Falcons back in March, and there was some hope that he’d emerge as a dependable back-of-the-rotation receiver. However, the team already had Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley locked in atop the depth chart, while Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus seemed like guarantees to make the squad. That meant the 25-year-old Treadwell was competing with six other wideouts for one or two spots, so it was always going to be an uphill battle for him to make the Falcons.

Still, considering his age and draft stock, it wouldn’t be shocking if Treadwell gets at least one more shot in the NFL.