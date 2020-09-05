Extinction Rebellion protesters block roads outside national newspaper printing presses

Extinction Rebellion protesters have been accused of ‘attacking the free press’ after they blocked roads outside national newspaper printing presses in a bid to stop titles reaching shops on Saturday.

Dozens of ‘demonstrators’ chained themselves to gates and each other, and parked vehicles in the road outside Newsprinters printing works in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and blocked access to presses in Knowsley, near Liverpool, last night.

As many as 72 have already been arrested.

The company said printing was transferred to other sites but deliveries of The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times to some newsagents may be delayed.

Readers were aghast this morning when they headed into shops to find an empty space in the position of their favourite newspaper.

The prime minister led attacks on the protesters today, furiously blasting them for denying the public access to different sources of news.

‘A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change,’ he said. ‘It is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public’s access to news in this way.’

It comes as Extinction Rebellion (XR) continues its self-declared ten days of protests. Supporters waved banners this afternoon when they marched in Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, London.

Extinction Rebellion protesters blockaded the entrance to Newsprinters in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, meaning some national newspapers did not reach stands today

Emergency services arrived and engaged with the protesters to move them on

More than 30 arrests have been made following the blockades. A second was set up in Knowsley, near Liverpool

The protesters remained in place outside the Newsprinters in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, this morning. They were seen hanging from bamboo structures

The Times and The Sun were missing from a newsagent in the Liverpool area today

Why Extinction Rebellion has blocked the printing presses Extinction Rebellion (XR) claimed last night that it was using the disruption to ‘expose’ newspapers ‘failure to report on the climate and ecological emergency’. They alleged: ‘Coverage in many of the newspapers printed here is polluting national debate on climate change, immigration policy, the rights and treatment of minority groups, and on dozens of other issues.’ This morning the group apologised on Twitter for the disruption caused to newsagents but said it was not apologising to Murdoch for disrupting his ‘agenda’. Responding to the home secretary’s criticism, they accused the press of stirring ‘division and hate’. There have been fears in recent weeks that XR has been taken over by a cabal of hard-left groups hell-bent on driving their own agenda. Politicians lined up to criticise the group this morning, saying they thought this may damage support for the cause at a critical . Labour shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry said: ‘I really don’t know what it is that is expected to be achieved. ‘I know that for many older listeners it’s very much part of their daily life, getting their paper delivered in the morning, and I just think it’s wrong.’ Criticism has been levelled at the group for disrupting the distribution of newspapers during the global pandemic.

Newsprinters condemned the protests as an ‘attack on all of the free press’ which had affected workers going about their jobs and others such as newsagents who face ‘financial penalty’.

‘This attack on all of the free press impacted many workers going about their jobs,’ they said. ‘Overnight print workers, delivery drivers, wholesale workers and retail newsagents have faced delays and financial penalty. This is a matter for the police and the Home Office.

‘Thanks to other industry partners, printing was transferred to other sites.’

Home secretary Priti Patel followed the prime minister’s lead in expressing her outrage at their ‘attack’ on the free press.

‘This morning people across the country will be prevented from reading their newspaper because of the actions of Extinction Rebellion,’ she said.

‘This attack on our free press, society and democracy is completely unacceptable.’

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood told Times Radio that Extinction Rebellion (XR) had ‘lost sight of how to campaign on a very important issue’.

‘The government has done much itself but obviously could do more and we need to work with the people to get that message across so we all can be more aware of the carbon footprint that we create,’ he said.

‘But what they’re doing here is to alienate more people. I fear the organisation itself has been hijacked.’

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick criticised the protesters, stating: ‘A good day to #buyanewspaper. A free press matters to all of us who value a free society. They mustn’t be silenced by an intolerant minority.’

And Labour’s shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry also lined up to denounce the group saying ‘I really don’t know what it is that is expected to be achieved’.

‘I know that for many older listeners it’s very much part of their daily life, getting their paper delivered in the morning, and I just think it’s wrong,’ she told Times Radio.

The Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) said the protests had hit home delivery operations, including for the ‘elderly and vulnerable’, with its members having to deal with ‘angry customers’.

National president Stuart Reddish said: ‘Newsagents have played a critical role during Covid-19 in getting newspapers into the hands of readers and this is not helpful at a when every sale counts.’

Hertfordshire Police said they were called to Great Eastern Road outside the Broxbourne plant at around 10pm where they found around a hundred protesters who had ‘secured themselves to structures and one another’.

The protesters are pictured above blocking the entrance to the printing plant

Due to their actions, deliveries of several national newspapers were delayed this morning

More than a hundred demonstrators blocked access to Newsprinters printing works in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, (pictured) and Knowsley, near Liverpool, last night

Printing was moved to other sites but the protests could lead to delays in deliveries of The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times. (Pictured: Boxbourne)

Newsprinters has condemned the demonstration as an ‘attack on the free press’. (Pictured: Protesters blockading access to the printing presses in Knowsley)

Assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill said in a statement officers were working to facilitate ‘the rights of both the protesters and those affected by their presence’ but that the ‘protesters’ were not co-operating.

‘The rights to protest are well established in this country and we remain committed to facilitating peaceful protest and ensuring compliance,’ he said in a statement.

‘However, at this , the group are not engaging with us and the protest is causing major disruption to local businesses.

‘I’d like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion, ensuring minimum disruption to the affected businesses.’

Merseyside police tweeted on Saturday morning that officers were still in attendance at the Knowsley plant.

XR claimed last night that it was using the disruption to ‘expose’ newspapers ‘failure to report on the climate and ecological emergency’.

They alleged: ‘Coverage in many of the newspapers printed here is polluting national debate on climate change, immigration policy, the rights and treatment of minority groups, and on dozens of other issues.’

Responding to the home secretary’s criticism on Twitter this morning, they accused the press of stirring ‘division and hate’.

The demonstration comes after XR protesters donned masks and held up signs for a demonstration outside the Bank of England yesterday

Others sat in a circle beside Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square to ‘draw attention to environmental issues’

XR protesters also held a smaller demonstration near Motherwell aimed at disrupting the distribution of Saturday’s Scottish Sun newspaper.

Meanwhile, climate change protesters have been warned they risk a large fine if they fail to comply with coronavirus rules banning gatherings of more than 30 people.

The Met Police said risk assessments explaining how XR activists were minimising the possibility of Covid-19 transmission at a planned march in Westminster “did not meet the required standard”.

The force said XR’s latest round of demonstrations “pose a risk, not only to those involved, but to the wider public and communities of London”.

On Saturday a procession of activists that set of from Brighton on foot a week ago is due to march the final stretch to Parliament.

They have been banned from taking a 20ft model boat named after teenage activist Greta Thunberg to the streets of Westminster.

On Friday Met Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe warned the group not to take The Lightship Greta into an area stretching from Green Park to Lambeth.