Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Selloff By .com

Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $320.10 by 14:54 (18:54 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, down 20.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $37.45B, or 11.72% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $319.30 to $394.12 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 17.22%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $23.98B or 14.68% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $319.2988 to $488.2359 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 77.51% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $9,949.5 on the .com Index, down 5.51% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0021 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $187.02B or 58.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $14.19B or 4.44% of the total cryptocurrency market value.