Ethereum Falls 11% In Rout By .com

Ethereum Falls 11% In Rout



.com – was trading at $347.08 by 12:42 (16:42 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, down 10.68% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 3.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $39.87B, or 12.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $337.32 to $394.12 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.77%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.74B or 14.15% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $337.3175 to $488.2359 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 75.61% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,169.3 on the .com Index, down 2.43% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0023 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $189.80B or 57.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $14.17B or 4.30% of the total cryptocurrency market value.