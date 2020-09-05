Ethereum devs discuss gas optimizations, but it will probably be too little too late By Cointelegraph

Ethereum devs discuss gas optimizations, but it will probably be too little too late
An All Core Devs call was held on Friday to discuss a variety of Ethereum Improvement Proposals as gas fees on the network remain historically high.
The agenda included several discussion points on high gas prices and ways to mitigate the issue. Alexey Akhunov, an independent Ethereum researcher, opened with a comment on the existence of gas tokens and how they could push prices higher than normal.
