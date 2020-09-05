Erin Andrews Admits to Being Surprised by Her ‘DWTS’ Firing

ABC

In an interview, the 42-year-old shares that she’s just as taken aback as fans when she found out that she and Tom are going to be replaced by Tyra Banks in season 29.

–

Fans of “Dancing with the Stars were shocked when it was revealed that the show’s longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews wouldn’t return for upcoming season 29. Apparently, Erin herself was just as taken aback as fans over the firing.

In an interview with Extra’s Jenn Lahmers, Erin shared that she was surprised when she found out that she and Tom were leaving the show and that Tyra Banks was tapped as the new host and executive producer. “It was a surprise,” the 42-year-old said. “I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, ‘This isn’t good.’ ”

She went on explaining that after hosting the show from 2014, she are so close with Tom and the pro dancers. “I text Tom, like once a week … and the dancers as well. That’s a family,” she shared.

“I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years. I always call it a Dancing with the Stars mafia — once you’re in, it’s really hard to break away. That’s a tight-knit group,” Erin continued.

Gushing over Tom, who hosted “Dancing with the Stars” since the show’s premiere in 2005 with several co-hosts, Erin went on to say, “Tom was my ballroom quarterback. He was that show’s ballroom quarterback. He was the end-all, be-all of that show.”

Despite that, Erin insinuated that she has nothing but love for Tyra. “She can nail the smizing and the walking in gowns and heels, so good for her,” she said.

ABC announced Tom and Erin’s exit in July. “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement.

“Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom,” the statement continued. “Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Starring Carole Baskin, Nelly, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean and Kaitlyn Bristowe among others, season 29 will premiere on September 14 at 8 P.M. on ABC.