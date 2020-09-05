Environment activists blockade UK newspaper printing plants

Dozens of protesters locked themselves to trucks and bamboo scaffolding to block the road outside the plants. The facilities print Murdoch-owned papers The Sun and The Times, as well as the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Financial Times.
Police said they had arrested 42 people by Saturday morning at the Broxbourne plant. Another 30 people were arrested in Knowsley. Extinction Rebellion said all remaining protesters ended their demonstration at 11am local (8pm AEST).
Newsprinters, which operates the printing plants, said the protest was an “attack on all of the free press.”
Journalism groups also criticised the disruption.
Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, said peaceful protest was a right, but “it is not acceptable for those who wish only their voices to be heard to attempt to silence others.”
Extinction Rebellion has blocked roads and bridges in several British cities since Monday as part of two weeks of civil disobedience to press for stronger action against climate change. Hundreds of people have been arrested.
Last year, more than 1700 arrests were made during Extinction Rebellion’s ten-day “Autumn Uprising,” which disrupted traffic and business activity in several parts of the UK.
– Reported with Associated Press