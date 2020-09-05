Enhancing DeFi with political parties By Cointelegraph

Three birds, one stone: Enhancing DeFi with political parties



Meta-DeFi protocols are becoming increasingly popular following the success of Yearn.finance. The project is essentially a yield farming hedge fund that lets people participate in complex strategies to farm the governance tokens, or GTs, of other protocols.

Yearn is just about business — it sells any tokens it obtains through its activity. But a new project wants to reverse that concept to focus completely on the governance power offered by these tokens. PowerPool is a meta-governance protocol project that seeks to concentrate governance tokens of all platforms under one roof. Developed by a group of anonymous developers, it is quickly gathering support in the business ecosystem, with firms like Delphi Digital entering a position.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph