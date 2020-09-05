Elijah Taylor allegations, Sydney Swans aware of Instagram post

The Sydney Swans have confirmed that the club is aware of “very serious” allegations made on social media regarding youngster Elijah Taylor.

The club released a statement in response to the allegations which appeared on a woman’s Instagram account on Saturday night, confirming that it had notified the AFL.

“The Sydney Swans are aware of allegations made on social media regarding first year player Elijah Taylor,” the club statement read.

“The allegations are very serious and are being treated as such.

Elijah Taylor played four matches for Sydney before being suspended for the remainder of the 2020 season (Getty)

“The club has notified the AFL and is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Taylor is currently serving a suspension from the AFL after being found to have breached the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols by bringing his girlfriend into the team hotel while the Swans were quarantined in Western Australia earlier this season.

In addition to the suspension handed down to Taylor, the Swans were handed a $50,000 fine from the AFL for his breach, with $25,000 of it suspended, and the remaining $25,000 included in the club’s 2021 soft cap.

After being drafted with the 36th pick in last year’s National Draft, Taylor made his debut this season, playing four games and kicking one goal prior to being suspended.