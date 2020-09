The Philadelphia Eagles have been trying to trade Alshon Jeffery since last season, and even though they haven’t found any potential suitors, they haven’t stopped trying to unload the injury-prone wide receiver.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are still trying to trade Jeffery, which is seen as “improbable.” Jeffery’s $9.91 million base salary and injury situation have contributed to teams not showing interest in him.