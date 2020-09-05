Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Trolled Over Her New Wig

Instagram

In the said Instagram picture, the 13-year-old teenager flashes a big grin and poses alongside a flower as she rocks a silver-colored wig and a pair of glasses.

–

Zaya Wade has been embracing herself a lot ever since she came out as transgender, but it looks like she needs to think twice before showing off her looks on social media. The daughter of Dwyane Wade has recently been trolled online as many people thought that the wig she donned in her new photo looked bad.

In the said photo, Zaya rocked a silver-colored wig and a pair of glasses as she posed beside a flower. Flashing a big grin, the 13-year-old teenager wrote in the caption of the post, “Wake up and smell the [rose emoji].”

<br />

Many people were not feeling her wig in the slightest, especially since they believed that her dad or step mom Gabrielle Union could afford a much better one for her. “Now his Daddy got money and So does Gabby.. wtf is this party city wig???” one person commented. “They should be ashamed of themselves they know they coulda got that child a better damn wig,” another said.

“I know Dwayne Wade got some wigs in his closet he could have gave her! what is this,” someone else echoed. “……..see this the s**t that pisses me off! All this rah rah over this child sexually identity, they could’ve AT LEAST made sure she was SLAYED,” one other blamed her parents, while someone said, “All that money and y’all can’t give that baby a proper wig. I mean the neglect!”

There was also an individual who wrote, “Not with that wig biiiiiiihhh… they got too much money for that party city wig tf.” In the meantime, one more person chimed in, “Now I’m all for being your authentic self but she wrong fa this wig hunty.” Someone else said, “I’m just mad at the wig. That’s it.”