Dr. Dre’s Wife Requests $2M a Month in Spousal Support

WENN

In new court documents, Nicole Young also reveals that the ‘Chronic’ rapper kicked her out of their Brentwood mansion ‘in the middle of the night’ back on April 1 when Dre was ‘in a drunken rage.’

Dr. Dre‘s divorce may result in the music mogul paying his estranged wife Nicole Young a huge amount of money monthly. It is reported that Nicole is seeking nearly $2 million per month in spousal support.

In new court documents, which were filed on Thursday, September 3 in California court, Nicole demands that the “Poetic Justice” artist pays $1,936,399 in monthly support. It is said that Nicole’s having trouble paying her bills after her marriage of 24 years broke up. She also accuses Dre of controlling all their assets. In addition, she seeks $5 million in legal fees.

It is also revealed in the court documents that the musician kicked Nicole out of their 43,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion “in the middle of the night” back on April 1 Dre was “in a drunken rage.” He reportedly banished Nicole to their Malibu beach home with access to all the cars, personal chefs and other luxuries.

However, she claimed that he later threatened to sell it in a text. “Do not spend one more cent… You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F**k that!” the text allegedly read.

Nicole, who doesn’t work, adds in the papers that Dre “forced” her to sign a pre-nup on their wedding day “under extreme duress.” She also says that Dre has blocked her AmEx charges. She goes on claiming in the papers that because she “played an important role” in Dre’s career, she has the right to enjoy the same lifestyle she did before the split.

In response to the “Chronic” rapper’s lawyer claim that she refused to turn over his belongings from the Malibu home, including his golf clubs, a motorcycle and a registered handgun, Nicole fires back in the papers Dre can afford to buy replacements.

Dre and Nicole’s legal battle has been nasty amid back-and-forth about prenups. Dre and Nicole married on May 25, 1996, and they have 2 adult children together, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly.