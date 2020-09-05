Don’t panic? ‘Smart money’ whales are waiting to buy Bitcoin at $8,800 By Cointelegraph

Don’t panic? ‘Smart money’ whales are waiting to buy Bitcoin at $8,800
The price of (BTC) abruptly declined by 10% in a single day on Sep. 4. Following the dip, the sentiment around the cryptocurrency market has become noticeably cautious with the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index flashing “fear” for the first time since July.
However, market data shows that whales are preparing to purchase Bitcoin at $8,800 support level. It indicates that a March 13-like drop is unlikely to happen, when BTC dropped to as low as $3,600.
