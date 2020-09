John McClain of the Houston Chronicle added that Watson’s deal comes with a $27 million signing bonus.

Watson sets himself up very nicely here. He’ll be 30 years old when this current deal expires. That means as long as he stays healthy and keeps performing, he could have another big contract in his future.

The 24-year-old quarterback has known for a while he was set up nicely for big money. Now he has it. He threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, and should have even more to come.