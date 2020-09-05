Davina Smith’s heartbreak at being separated from military husband stationed in Queensland

Nine newsreader Davina Smith has told of her anger at images of AFL families relaxing around a pool in Brisbane while she and her young daughter are unable to get an exemption to visit her military husband stationed in Queensland.

Speaking on the Ray Hadley Morning Show, Ms Smith told how she and four-year-old Rose had not seen husband Mark Cameron since mid-July and were heartbroken to not know when the family would be together again.

“I don’t begrudge the AFL families but I am so angry at the Queensland government that they will allow exemptions to be made for football players and their families but not military families who are serving their country right now,” Ms Smith said.

(Instagram)

Ms Smith said while her husband, who served in Afghanistan for six months last year, could travel to NSW to be with the family, he would have to quarantine for 14 days at his own expense on his return to Queensland .

“That’s not an option for us,” she said. “I’ve looked into all the exemptions and Rose and I don’t meet any of the criteria to go to Queensland so for now we are separated.”

Ms Smith posted a shout out to military families in a similar position on Instagram last month and said she received more than 60 messages, mostly from other military wives, but also from parents worried about young adult children stationed in Queensland without access to family support.

“We have incredible wonderful extraordinary men and women who serve in the Australian Defence Force and incredible families who support them,” she said.

“There’s got to be a little bit of common sense when it comes to this circumstance and I don’t see it coming from the Queensland Government right now.”

Ms Smith said the hardest part of the separation was not being able to tell Rose when her father would be home.

“Last year I told her Santa would bring daddy home (from Afghanistan) and Santa brought daddy home,” she said.

“I can’t tell her when and who is going to bring daddy home this .”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.