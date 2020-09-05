Dave Grohl Concedes Defeat to 10-Year-Old Girl in Drum Battle

Instagram

The Foo Fighters rocker is challenged to an online drum-off by a little drummer to play along to the group’s 1997 song ‘Everlong’ from album ‘The Colour and the Shape’.

Rocker Dave Grohl has conceded defeat to a 10 year old following an online drum-off.

Brit Nandi Bushell, who has become a viral sensation thanks to her skills, challenged the former Nirvana drummer to prove he’s still got it behind the kit by playing along to his current group Foo Fighters‘ “Everlong” on YouTube – and asking Grohl to do the same.

“Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off,” she said, explaining in the video’s caption that her dream is to “one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the Foo Fighters!”

“Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!” she added.

Grohl responded in a video posted to the Foo Fighters’ Twitter page, stating, “Hey @Nandi_Bushell!. Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time… thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!!”

“I’ve seen all your videos, I’ve seen you on TV. You’re an incredible drummer. I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you’ve done them all perfectly.”

Grohl later conceded that Nandi’s rendition of “Everlong” was better than his, but then set her a new challenge – to tackle the drumming in his former supergroup Them Crooked Vultures‘ song “Dead End Friends”.

“Now the ball is in your court,” he said as he drummed along to the track.