Cynthia Bailey Says ‘RHOA’ Season 13 Will Be ‘Entertaining’ and ‘Different’

The Bravo personality also weighs in on NeNe Leakes’ status in the forthcoming season of the popular reality TV series, admitting that she hasn’t ‘filmed anything with her yet.’

The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are currently filming for upcoming season 13. Star Cynthia Bailey reveals in a new interview that things are going to be different in the new season as they are filming amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very different, you know, filming during COVID-19,” the Bravo personality shared in the Wednesday, September 2 episode of E! News’ “Just the Tip”. “We have to get tested every week.”

“Excited to be back at work! We’re trying to make this show happen, you know, kudos to Bravo for that,” she went on saying. “It’s been very challenging, you know, respecting the COVID rules and regular testing’s a huge part of it.”

“And we’re filming more from home because we can’t go into certain places and be in big crowds,” Cynthia shared, adding that they’re “being extra careful.” She continued, “You guys are going to get a very entertaining season 13, but it’s going to be a little different.”

In the interview, Cynthia also talked about NeNe Leakes‘ status in the forthcoming season of “RHOA”. “I don’t really have any real answers for you, to be honest,” she admitted. “So, I can just tell you, I haven’t filmed anything with her yet. So, that’s that.”

“NeNe and I are where we are now, but for a long time she was a very, very good friend of mine, who I loved very much, who I still have love for,” Cynthia shared. “I want her to do what is best for her…She was one of the O.G.s on the show. You know, when you think of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’, you do think of NeNe.”

She also praised NeNe, saying that she is “great for the show.” Hinting that she has nothing but love for her co-star, Cynthia said, “I hope they work it out.”

Prior to this, NeNe further fueled speculations that she wouldn’t return for a new season of “RHOA” after she deleted her Instagram account. She previously opened up about the state of the negotiations regarding her return to the upcoming season. “So, I’m still on holding pattern, let me start there,” she explained in an Instagram Live session.

“And also I’d be able to say that it’s not me, it’s them,” NeNe continued. “Every single season when it ends, or at least the last 3 or 4 seasons, I have been dealing with this-going back and forth.”