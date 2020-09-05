Ciera Payton to Channel Her Inner Wendy Williams in New Lifetime Biopic

WENN/Derrick Salters/Instar

The star of ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’ will star opposite Morocco Omari, who will portray the talk show queen’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter, in ‘Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic’.

“She’s Gotta Have It” star Ciera Payton has been cast as talk show queen Wendy Williams in a new TV biopic.

She’ll partner with Morocco Omari, who will portray Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

“Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic“, debuting on U.S. network Lifetime, will be executive produced by Williams and Will Packer and directed by Darren Grant, according to .

The authorised biopic will chronicle the highs and lows of Williams’ life and career.