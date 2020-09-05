Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She’s Getting Botox During Her Pregnancy

“Oh, it’s quite a story. lol… I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” Chrissy responded. “A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

Chrissy explained that she decided to take a pregnancy test ahead of John’s appearance on Good Morning America.

“I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed….,” Chrissy recalled. “…I was not disappointed. But I was scared s–tless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay,” she went on. “Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad.”