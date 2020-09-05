Chargers sign star WR Keenan Allen to four-year, $80M extension

Keenan Allen‘s consistency over the past few years will result in a massive payday. The Chargers are giving their No. 1 wide receiver a four-year deal worth more than $80M, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

This will make Allen the NFL’s second-highest-paid wideout — behind only Julio Jones. It represents the second extension of Allen’s career; he signed his first in 2016. Allen was set to enter the 2020 season as the league’s 18th-highest-paid receiver.

Illustrating how much the wideout market has changed over the past four years, Allen’s deal will come with $50M guaranteed, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. That will place the veteran weapon seventh among wideouts. Allen’s 2016 pact was worth $24M guaranteed.

One of the league’s premier route-runners, Allen has been the Bolts’ No. 1 wideout practically since the team drafted him in the 2013 third round. He missed extensive time in 2015 and ’16 due to injuries but has shown tremendous consistency since. The 28-year-old target has made the past three Pro Bowls, playing in every game over that span, and has scored six touchdowns in each of those seasons. After a career-high 1,393 yards in 2017, Allen eclipsed 1,190 yards in 2018 and ’19.

With Mike Williams uncertain for Week 1 and the Bolts not possessing much in the way of proven targets behind their starting duo, Allen’s status on the team has never been more important. He will be essential when the Chargers hand the reins to first-round quarterback Justin Herbert.