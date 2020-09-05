Chadwick Boseman’s Ex Calls Him ‘Beautiful Masterpiece’ in Touching Tribute

WENN/Instagram

Alongside a video filled with never-before-seen throwback photos of the late actor, Rebel Fleur says, ‘The one, the man who forever changed my life, as part of the very stitching of the tapestry that has become me.’

–

More people have since come out to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman following his shocking passing. This time around, the late actor’s ex-girlfriend, Rebel Fleur, has taken to Instagram to share her touching tribute along with a video filled with his never-before-seen throwback photos.

In the caption of the post, Rebel began by saying, “My unyielding forever love to The Entire Boseman Family, my heart is with you.” She continued, “We all have seeds that were planted in us, in unique ways by THE GRIOT, CHAD. We must nurture, water and cultivate those seeds as a responsibility to honor that gift. Chad in all your many other worldly, multifaceted layers of exquisiteness you represent a multitude of things to many people.”

Calling the “Black Panther” actor “sweet, beautiful masterpiece” and “God’s divinely chosen one,” Rebel then expressed her gratitude for Chadwick for changing her life and added, “as part of the very stitching of the tapestry that has become me.” To conclude her post, the author vowed to love Chadwick “eternally.”

<br />

It’s unclear when Chadwick and Rebel dated, though some people suspected that the two romanced each other during college days. Following their split, the “21 Bridges” actor went on to date Taylor Simone Leward before tying the knot in a secret wedding.

Chadwick’s family confirmed his death late last month, explaining that the actor had been battling colon cancer for four years before he ultimately passed away. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” so the statement read.

Following the heartbreaking news, many people have since paid tribute to the late star, including his “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars. MTV Video Music Awards additionally dedicated this year’s ceremony to Chadwick.