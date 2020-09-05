CBI team arrives at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra residence to recreate the crime scene

Earlier today, the CBI team arrived at Sushant Singh Rajput’s home in Bandra, Mumbai as they continued with the investigation about the late actor’s demise. Sources state that the CBI team was also accompanied by AIIMS doctors, a special forensic team, Sushant’s elder sister Meetu Singh, cook-caretaker Neeraj Singh, cook Keshav and actor’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani. Sources claim that the CBI team has arrived at his apartment to recreate the crime scene once again.





Meanwhile, the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda last night. They’re expected to remain in custody for the next 5-8 days for further interrogation and will be presented in the court today.