Cara Delevingne and Halsey Secretly Hooking Up, but Not ‘Tied Down’

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actress and the ‘Without Me’ singer are reportedly dating casually, three months after their exes Ashley Benson and G-Eazy started seeing each other.

Cara Delevingne, Halsey and their exes are swapping partners. The British model/actress and the American singer are reportedly secretly dating after separating from their exes Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, respectively, who have been romantically linked since three months ago.

“Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together,” a source close to the “Paper Towns” star tells The Sun. Describing their relationship as “casual,” the source suggests that both stars are not looking for something serious right now and are open to exploring relationships with other people.

“It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people,” the source explains. “They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength.”

The informant goes on dishing on how Cara and Halsey have grown closer to each other, “They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other.”

“Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It’s not a big deal for either of them,” the source adds, before referencing their past relationships, “It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings.”

Cara split from Ashley in April after nearly two years together. The “Pretty Little Liars” alum quickly moved on by dating G-Eazy, who broke up with Halsey in 2018 amid rumors that he cheated on the “Closer” singer. The 31-year-old rapper was then briefly linked to Yasmin Wijnaldum and Megan Thee Stallion before he was spotted out with Ashley.

As for Cara, she sparked romance rumors with Kaia Gerber following their public display of affection at a Black Lives Matter protest in July. Meanwhile, Halsey romanced Evan Peters following her split from G-Eazy, but they separated earlier this year.