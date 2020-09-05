Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans start time, results, news for 2020 round 17

The Gold Coast Titans go into their clash against Canterbury with an unlikely title – favourites.

The Titans have rarely been back by punters for the win in most of the their clashes that’s the scenario facing Justin Holbrook’s side when they clash at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

The Titans are unlikely to make the the top 8 but a tenth placed finish is totally plausible and would be deemed a success by the club officials.

There’s just three teams (Dragons, Wests Tigers and Manly) that are one win ahead of them.

Jai Arrow is set to return from a shoulder injury after being elevated to the interchange bench.

While reserve winger Anthony Don has recovered from a rib injury and could also play.