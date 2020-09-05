Cameron Smith responds to rampant retirement speculation

Cameron Smith responded to rampant speculation surrounding his future following the Storm’s comeback win over Souths on Friday night.

Speaking on Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off, Smith touched on if he would play on next year briefly before putting most of the emphasis on his side’s resilience in the 22-16 win.

“I’ve got no idea at the moment I know it’s a topical issue at the moment,” Smith said. “For me it’s not about worrying about next year we’ve put ourselves in a pretty good position right now. Three games before finals, it’s been a really big month for us.”

Smith said playing in a grand final could change his mind or further cement his position.

“I think it would play a part. It would play a huge part,” he told Fox League. “It will certainly feature in a decision if I haven’t made one by then.”

Rabbitohs v Storm Round 17: Presser – Craig Bellamy

Speaking after the match, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy confirmed the club isn’t in a position to rush Smith.

“The club would ideally like a decision, but I’m not going to put pressure on him,” Bellamy said.

“I think he deserves to decide in his own time.”

However, Bellamy said the team is playing the final games of 2020 like they will be his last.

“There’s still a chance he might play on but we’re basically just taking it at the moment that this is his last year and celebrating what he’s done for us as a club, but also what he’s done for the game,” he told Fox League.

“I’m not quite sure we’re going to see one like him again but at the end of the day we don’t want too much emotion to come in.

“We know what we’ve got to do to be the footy team that we want to be so they’re the things we’ve got to concentrate on.”

NRL Highlights: Rabbitohs v Storm – Round 17

The Courier Mail reports the club is expecting Smith to call time on his career with an announcement to be made before the NRL finals.

The Storm reportedly was pressuring the 37-year-old to make a swift decision so they could put some plans in place for their roster next season.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp denied there was any pressure on the legendary No.9 to make a call.

“I can give you my word on this – there has been no ultimatum issued to Cameron, that’s 100 per cent not right,” Tripp said.

Smith’s decision will directly impact the careers of Brandon Smith and Harry Grant, two rising stars at hooker for the Storm.

Tripp says Smith is aware how his decision will impact the club and if he decides to play on the club will somehow try and find a way to keep the veteran, Grant and Smith in the team.

“Cam will not hurt the club. He, more than anyone, understands the repercussions of whether he plays on and what it means for the Storm.,” he said.

“He is acutely aware of the domino effect.

“I prided myself on getting creative and if Cam wants to play on, that’s what I will have to do to keep Cam, Brandon and Harry at the club.

“Cam will do things on his terms which is what we have all agreed. I am very relaxed about it. I am confident we will be strong next year with or without Cam.”