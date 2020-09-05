Call of Duty: WWII is available at 67% off on Steam – Gaming News

Call of Duty: WWII is selling at 67% off on the Steam platform. The game, originally priced at Rs 3,999, is now available at Rs 1,399 after the price cut. The offer is on till September 6, that is, this Sunday. The Deluxe Edition of the game is also selling at 67%, which brings the price down to Rs 2,144 from Rs 6,499.

The game puts the Call of Duty action during World War II. You begin your journey as an American soldier that has been trapped by the Japanese in the Pacific islands. The game promises “classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny.”

There are three different game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer and Co-Operative. The Campaign storyline is set in the European theater of war. Multiplayer gives you the “original, boots-on-the ground Call of Duty gameplay” in World War II locations. As per the Steam page description, “the Co-Operative mode unleashes a new and original story in a standalone game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.”

The minimum system requirements of the game are Windows 7 64-Bit or later operating system, an Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 processor, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / GTX 1050 or ATI Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB / AMD RX 550 graphics card, DirectX 11, 90GB available space and DirectX compatible sound card.

