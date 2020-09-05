Buffett dumps Wells Fargo amplifying bull case for gold and Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Buffett dumps Wells Fargo amplifying bull case for gold and Bitcoin
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) substantially cut their position on Wells Fargo (NYSE:), selling 100 million shares. The Oracle (NYSE:) of Omaha is continuing to trim his position in bank stocks, buoying the bull case for gold and (BTC).
Berkshire reportedly held $32 billion in equity in Wells Fargo at one point, Fox Business reported on Sep. 5. The investment conglomerate now owns 3.3% in equity of the lender, worth just $3.36 billion.
