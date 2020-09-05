BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, BCH, DOT, LTC, CRO, BNB, BSV By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 9/4: BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, BCH, DOT, LTC, CRO, BNB, BSV
The Nasdaq, S,amp;P500 and Dow all corrected sharply on Sep. 3 and opened today with additional downside, suggesting that traders are rushing to the exit. (BTC) and several other major altcoins have also witnessed a strong bout of profit booking that has pulled down the total crypto market capitalization from $394 billion on Sep. 2 to about $339 billion today.
Even gold, which is a traditional safe haven asset, has not been spared and lost ground in the past two days. This shows that traders are booking profits in every asset class that has run-up in the past few weeks.
