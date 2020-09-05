BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, BCH, DOT, LTC, CRO, BNB, BSV By Cointelegraph

Even gold, which is a traditional safe haven asset, has not been spared and lost ground in the past two days. This shows that traders are booking profits in every asset class that has run-up in the past few weeks.

The Nasdaq, S,amp;P500 and Dow all corrected sharply on Sep. 3 and opened today with additional downside, suggesting that traders are rushing to the exit. (BTC) and several other major altcoins have also witnessed a strong bout of profit booking that has pulled down the total crypto market capitalization from $394 billion on Sep. 2 to about $339 billion today.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.