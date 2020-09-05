Blockchain can shield banks from billion-dollar trade finance scandals, says exec By Cointelegraph

Blockchain can shield banks from billion-dollar trade finance scandals, says exec
The pressure induced by the ongoing economic crisis, obsolete trade finance systems and mounting geopolitical tensions is pushing the international trade finance industry down a rabbit hole.
To add to the already critical situation, recent trade finance scandals involving major players such as Hin Leong, ZenRock, Agritrade and Hontop Energy amounted to a loss of almost $6 billion that was mostly borne by banks.
