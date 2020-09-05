Blanco Brown Rushed Into Emergency Surgery Following Head-On Car Crash

Instagram

The ‘Git Up’ singer has undergone a 12-hour operation and is expected to need additional surgeries as he’s left with serious injuries following a traffic accident.

Singer and producer Blanco Brown has been hospitalised in a serious condition after he was involved in a head-on car crash in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

The 35 year old, real name Bennie Amey III, suffered “significant injuries” in the Monday night (31Aug20) collision, and was rushed into emergency surgery at a local medical centre, where he is now resting following the 12-hour operation.

His label representatives at BBR Music Group add, “Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU (intensive care unit). Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time.”

The musician rose to prominence as a hip-hop producer, working with the likes of Pitbull and Chris Brown before embracing his love of country music as he embarked on a solo career.

He scored his first hit in front of the microphone last year (19) with “The Git Up”, which sparked a viral dance craze, and featured Ciara on the remix.