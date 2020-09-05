Blac Chyna Helps Promote 6ix9ine’s Upcoming Album by Shaking Her Bare Booty

WENN/Instagram

In a video posted on the rapper’s Instagram account, the former stripper can be seen stripping down to nothing aside from what appears to be carefully placed sprinkles and pink boots.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine is currently gearing up for the release of his album, “Tattle Tales”, and he has hired a celebrity to help him promote the upcoming effort. That celebrity was no other than Blac Chyna, who was featured in the rapper’s latest Instagram video that was posted on Wednesday, September 2.

In the said video, Chyna stripped down to nothing aside from what appeared to be carefully placed sprinkles and pink boots. Jumping up and down with her back facing the camera, the former stripper shook her bare booty before she turned around and blew a kiss to the camera. Meanwhile, Tekashi sported colorful liberty spikes as he leaned his body towards a painted car and tested out his flame-thrower.

<br />

Tekashi announced his new album last month, when he held an Instagram Live session to proclaim the effort’s release date while strutting down a neighborhood in Chicago with a bottle of vodka in his hands. Among the songs that would be included on the album is his Nicki Minaj collaboration, “Trollz”, which debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100 and became his No. 1 single in the country. However, it also broke the record for the largest drop down the chart from No. 1 after the song went down to No. 34 in the following week.

“Tattle Tales” will mark Tekashi’s first album since his prison release this spring. Back in 2019, the rainbow-haired star was sentenced on charges related to gang activity in New York, but received a reduced sentence after cooperating with federal investigators and informing on his former gang associates. He was allowed to continue his two-year sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tattle Tales” is set to hit the stores on Friday, September 4.