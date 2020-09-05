Binance takes on DeFi with Uniswap competitor and liquidity mining By Cointelegraph

Binance takes on DeFi with Uniswap competitor and liquidity mining
Crypto exchange giant Binance is delving deeper into the world of DeFi-style products with its latest offering, an automated market maker called Binance Liquid Swap.
Aimed directly at Uniswap and its clones, Binance will launch an AMM liquidity pool that allows users to provide liquidity by depositing tokens. Just like the world’s most popular decentralized exchange, Binance Liquid Swap will also enable users to earn interest in addition to a cut of the trading fees for the pool.
