Best Indoor & Outdoor HDTV Antennas 2020

If you’re looking to pick out one of the best 4K OTA antennas, there can be an overwhelming amount of choices to pick through. Whether you’re looking for a large range or a cheap price, you could be shuffling through antennas for hours. I’d recommend taking a look at the ClearStream 2V if you’re looking for a decent antenna at a good price. However, there are several great antennas to choose from, based on what you need and what you’re looking to spend on them, so make sure to keep reading for even more information on what makes this the best overall antenna.

Best Overall: ClearStream 2V

The ClearStream 2V is the clear choice for the best overall antenna with all of the great features it has to offer, including a long reception range up to 60 miles and the inclusion of all mounting hardware. As with all antennas, the accuracy of the stated range may not be true for all areas. The design is nice and simple, and it won’t take up much space indoors or out. Assembling this antenna is also straightforward with clearly presented instructions included. Although there are a few issues with this device — there’s no amplifier included, for example — the positives shine above them all. The best part has to be the price point of this antenna, especially considering the image quality and commendable range. Add on the nice design and smaller size; there are a lot of good things going for this product. This is why this is the best choice for an overall antenna and my personal favorite. Pros: Up to 60 miles range

Best Overall ClearStream 2V

Have your TV and love it too. This antenna is the right way to enjoy TV, with a sleek design and pretty price point.

Best Mid-Range: Channel Master CM-4221

The Channel Master antenna has up to 180 degrees of range that will bring you high-quality television right to the comfort of your living room. With the span of 60 miles, this device will be able to bring you multiple channels, local and network. As with all antennas, the accuracy of the range is dependent on your location. Be sure to consider the trees around your home. The design of this antenna is a little old school, but you can’t complain too much considering it’s pre-assembled. This antenna has a lot of great things going for it: from high-quality tv to having 180 degrees of functionality to pick up more channels. Although the range isn’t accurate for everyone and it’s not exactly the prettiest, it’s nice to not have to put it together on your own. Mount this bad boy right on your roof or in your attic, and enjoy all that Channel Master has to offer your TV experience. Pros: Multi-directional

Best Mid-Range Channel Master CM-4221

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. A great mid-range antenna, perfect for a smaller radius for channels. The classic design is worth the range you’ll get.

Best Value: Bikuu Amplified HD TV Antenna

This cheap version of a quality antenna has quite a great range considering how much it costs. Not only is the range great, but it also is built very well, and it comes with an amplifier which makes the price point even more beautiful. However, it seems that this antenna does not pick up the channels it promises as well as inaccuracy of the range that it states it reaches. It’s important to keep in mind that your location plays a big role in what you might be able to receive on your antenna. Considering this is the cheapest option on the list, it’s rather amazing to see this range, which will bring you more channels. It’s also a quality-built antenna with an included amplifier, which makes it even more incredible at this particular price point. Pros: Long-range

Best Value Bikuu Amplified HD TV Antenna

Cheap but good. Bikuu created a great yet cheap antenna to help you save some money while you look to expand your TV channel reach.

Best Picture Quality: GE Pro Outdoor TV

The GE Pro Outdoor TV antenna may not be the most high-quality option on this list, but considering the included warranty and the clarity of the tv channels you receive it more than pulls its own weight. The design is awfully strange for an antenna, but thankfully the cost is low and the performance is high, so that the antenna’s appearance can be forgiven. Even if the range is only 70 miles depending on your location, the quality build and clearness of the HD image are worth the extra money. The limited lifetime warranty that’s included in the purchase of the antenna is another great addition in case something happens to it. It’s a wonderful option for any home that doesn’t mind the look of the antenna and wants great over the air TV. Pros: 4K UHD, HDR, and 120Hz capable

Best Picture Quality GE Pro Outdoor TV

About more than looks. What the GE Pro Outdoor TV Antenna lacks in appearance, it makes up for in picture quality. All of it backed by a great warranty.

Best Long Range: ViewTV Amplified HDTV Antenna

The ViewTV antenna is already-amplified, allowing it to reach up to 150 miles for incredibly long range. This antenna was also created to be weather resistant, and it’s on a motorized rotation to be able to spin 360 degrees. This allows the antenna to be able to pick up channels for long distances all around the perimeter of your home. While it’s got great range, it seems to be cheaply made do to unnecessary elements, and it’s also got an old school look that not many people are fans of. While there are a few complaints about this antenna, it seems to be a fantastic device to ensure you get the most out of your TV. The 150-mile range can’t be beaten, and the 360 motorized rotation makes it an even more wonderful option for any home. If you live in an area where the elements could be a problem, it’s a great weather-resistant choice to add to your TV enjoyment. Pros: Motorized rotation

Best Long Range ViewTV Amplified HDTV Antenna

In it for the long haul. This antenna has the best range of any on the market, especially for the price tag. It can wear through weather of any kind.

Best Large Scale: Antenna’s Direct ClearStream 4 TV Antenna

The Antenna’s Direct ClearStream antenna is a great choice if you’re looking for a large antenna. With a range of 70 miles and a multi-directional element to improve range and reception, this is a great antenna for certain locations. This also comes with a lifetime warranty and a built-in mount to help the range as well. It is a strange design for an antenna, and it’s rather hard to assemble because of that awkward design. If you don’t mind the look of the antenna and you’re looking for a large design, this is a great antenna for you. With the built-in mount and the multi-direction you can use to up the range, it’s a great pick for many homes. Also, the lifetime warranty will help you feel better about putting it together, in case you’re not a handy person. Pros: Built-in mount

Best Large Scale Antennas Direct ClearStream 4 TV Antenna

Large and in charge. This is the largest antenna out there, with a necessary mount to make it’s range increased, but in the end it’s worth it.