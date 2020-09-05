Ben Goddard Joins West End Stars for Virtual Unplugged Concert Series

Twitter

The London theater stars are coming together for an upcoming fundraiser, performing a mixture of show tunes and some of their own personal favourite cover versions.

–

The biggest stars from London’s West End, including Richard Fleeshman and Ben Goddard, are hitting the online stage for a new charity concert series.

During four West End Unplugged shows throughout September (20), the stars will perform a mixture of show tunes and some of their own personal favourite cover versions for fans, in a bid to raise funds to support the live entertainment industry.

As the Covid-19 crisis continues to keep U.K. theatres shuttered, the performers have united with theatre’s technical entertainment companies and given their time for free to support workers across the sector.

“All funds raised on the day will benefit three amazing charities: Backup-The Technical Theatre Charity, Help Musicians UK, and The Theatre Artists Fund,” says theatre sound designer and the shows’ producer, Bobby Aitken.

“We feel that between them, these three charities best represent everyone in our theatre family.”

The concerts are free to watch on the Official London Theatre’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Details of the full line-up are as follows:

09 September, 7.30 pm BST: Alice Fearn , Tim Howar , Sandra Marvin

, , 16 September, 7.30 pm BST: Aisha Jawando , Ben Goddard , Mazz Murray

, , 23 September, 7.30 pm BST: David Bedella , Hannah Waddingham , Joe Stilgoe

, , 30 September, 7.30 pm BST: Cavin Cornwall, Katie Brayben, Richard Fleeshman & Celinde Schoemaker