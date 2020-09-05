Bad crypto news of the week By Cointelegraph

The Care Bears, Roger Ver, and Tesla shenanigans: Bad crypto news of the week
While stays under its $12,000 ceiling, you can take your pick of future price predictions. The Winklevoss Brothers say that the coin will reach $500,000 and maybe even $600,000 if governments start to include it in their currency reserves. The twins didn’t put a date on that prediction but Ecoinometrics, a data analysis firm, thinks that the post-halving pattern points to a $41,000 price before the end of the year. Bitcoin will then hit six figures in mid-April, they say. Or you can take the advice of Max Keiser. The RT host sees Warren Buffett’s recent investments in Japan as a sign that the Sage of Omaha is getting out of dollars. Bitcoin, he says, will soon see all-time highs.
Buffett himself has called Bitcoin “rat poison squared” but he’s not the only person to be skeptical about digital currencies. Users on Reddit have uncovered a thread showing the response to Satoshi’s initial posts. It looks like no one liked it… except Hal Finney.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.