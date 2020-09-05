Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby, run without fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will be no Triple Crown bid in this strangest of horse racing seasons.

Authentic upset Belmont Stakes champion Tiz the Law, the strong betting favorite, to capture the Kentucky Derby — contested in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has altered the whole of the sporting world.

Instead of the Derby serving as the first leg of the Triple Crown on the first Saturday in May, the Belmont did so for the first in June.

Authentic — ridden by John Velazquez in his third Derby victory — covered the 1 1/4-mile distance in 2 minutes, 0.61 seconds, paying his backers $18.80 on a $2 bet.

Now this really lived up to the title of the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.” Authentic pulled out all the stops to beat the favorite Tiz the Law to win the @KentuckyDerby! NBC Sports x @Longines pic.twitter.com/wfl4aLwjim — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 5, 2020

It was the sixth Derby winner for trainer Bob Baffert, tying him with Ben Jones for the most victories in America’s marquee race.