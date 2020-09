The Houston Astros continue to be bitten by the injury bug in a big way during the truncated 2020 MLB season.

We’ve already seen the likes of Justin Verlander, Roberto Osuna and George Springer miss time to injury. In fact, Verlander has pitched just six innings this season, while Osuna has pitched in a grand total of four games this season.

We now have some more bad news on this front, as former AL MVP Jose Altuve is on the injured list with a knee sprain.