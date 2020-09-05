Asian Doll’s Friend Blasts Police Over Alleged Racism After Her Atlanta Arrest

Instagram

The ‘Come Find Me’ raptress takes to Twitter to make a plea to her ex-boyfriend King Von to bail her out of jail, but her friend Kievi says her tweet is about needing support rather than money.

Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat has landed in jail for an undisclosed reason. On Friday, September 4, the Dallas native was arrested after being pulled over by police in Atlanta, Georgia. While details are still scarce, one of her friends claims that racism played a part in her arrest.

“These racist a** GA, police just dry took Asian to jail because she the only black persons in her neighborhood!!!!” Asian’s friend Kievi wrote on Instagram along with footage of the raptress being apprehended by a cop. She continued blasting police for their alleged unfair treatment to Asian, ” “This s**t crazy this was my first time everrr witnessing racist s**tttt bro im hurt thess MF reader dry took my sisterrr!!!!!!!!”

Asian, meanwhile, took to Twitter to ask her boyfriend King Von to bail her out of jail. “I think about us too but aye look I’m in jail come bond me out,” she tweeted in reply to his post reminiscing about their past that read, “I think about us.”

However, according to Kievi, Asian’s tweet to Von was not about needing money, but more about moral support. “Asian BOND is NOT the problem her bond is processing right now as I type this,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Now far as this being a joke or prank it’s NOT so pls stop with the BS.”

Claiming that this was not the first time police were targeting Asian, Kievi added, “I NEVER in a million years thought the shaderoom would ever post me because I’ll be chilling & I’m regular lol me & Asian was recording she just so happen to go to jail because she was the ‘aggressive one’ and was just frustrated to previous times they DRY came to her home.”

As to the “Savage Barbie” femcee’s tweet to Von, her pal explained, “They let her take her phone and in the midst of it she called Von because that’s her bf why not? He was getting on a flight so he didn’t answer her call so she went to Twitter to tell him!! Then they took her phone which WE STILL HAVE YET TO TALK TO HER.”

A rep for Asian has not commented on her arrest.