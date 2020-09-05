As Oracle tries to buy TikTok, a look at how the company started embracing and building ties with Donald Trump and his administration after the 2016 election (David McCabe/New York Times)

David McCabe / New York Times:

As Oracle tries to buy TikTok, a look at how the company started embracing and building ties with Donald Trump and his administration after the 2016 election  —  The tech giant stands out in Silicon Valley for its close ties to the administration, which must bless any deal for the social media app.

