As Oracle tries to buy TikTok, a look at how the company started embracing and building ties with Donald Trump and his administration after the 2016 election (David McCabe/New York Times)

David McCabe / New York Times:
As Oracle tries to buy TikTok, a look at how the company started embracing and building ties with Donald Trump and his administration after the 2016 election — The tech giant stands out in Silicon Valley for its close ties to the administration, which must bless any deal for the social media app.
