Armie Hammer Gets Cozy With Rumer Willis Following Split From Wife

WENN

The ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor is rumored to rebound with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter after they were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.

–

Newly-separated Armie Hammer has sparked speculation of a rebound romance with fellow actor Rumer Willis.

The “Call Me by Your Name” star announced he had split from his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, in July (20) after 10 years of marriage, and it appears he has turned to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s eldest daughter for comfort, reports the New York Post’s Page Six.

They were photographed out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (02Sep20), when at one point, Hammer was snapped with his arm around the 32 year old’s waist.

They have yet to comment on the rumoured relationship, but the news emerges days after Chambers shared a sweet message for her ex online in honour of his 34th birthday on 28 August.

Alongside an old photo of Hammer blowing out the candles on a cake as their daughter Harper, now five, sat on his lap at what appeared to be a poolside party, she wrote, “Happy 34th birthday @ArmieHammer. You are loved.”

The exes are also parents to son Ford, three.