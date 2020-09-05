Alyssa Milano Shares She Still Has ‘Occasional Heart Palpitations’ Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

WENN

The former ‘Charmed’ star revealed last month that she suffered hair loss due to the novel virus, sharing shocking footage of her hair falling out in clumps as she attempts to brush it.

Alyssa Milano shares the aftermath of her COVID-19 diagnosis. The “Melrose Place” alum shared on Instagram on Tuesday night, September 1 that she still has lingering symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, though she gets better.

“I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part),” she wrote to fans.

She added that a CT scan of her lungs and a cardiac MRI of her heart “were normal,” but she couldn’t help but get “super scared sometimes.” She went on to say, Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick,” she explained. “I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick.”

She continued, “And I can’’ help but wonder–how are you? Please be safe. Please let me know you’re ok.”

“I thought I was dying,” she recounted. “I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)”