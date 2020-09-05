Alan Ritchson Secures Lead Role in New ‘Jack Reacher’ TV Series

WENN

The Hank Hall of DC superhero series ‘Titans’ has officially landed the main role in the upcoming drama series adapted from Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher book.

Titans star Alan Ritchson has been cast as action man Jack Reacher in a new Amazon drama series based on the character created by bestselling author Lee Child.

Conceived by Child, the first season of the new series will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, “The Killing Floor“.

The character was previously portrayed in two movies by Tom Cruise and the writer has always made it clear he wasn’t thrilled with the casting because his Reacher was a much bigger guy.

“I really enjoyed working with Cruise,” Lee said last year (19). “He’s a really, really nice guy. We had a lot of fun, but ultimately the readers are right – the size of Reacher is really, really important and it’s a big component of who he is.”

Child will executive produce the project, alongside Nick Santora, who has adapted his book for the screen.

Ritchson, who plays Hawk/Hank Hall on DC Universe’s “Titans“, has also appeared in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies.