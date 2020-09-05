Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to release on this date



Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani have collaborated again post Good Newwz. The pair will be seen together in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb. The film will have a digital release due to the pandemic and the audience is eagerly waiting for it. Factors like Akshay and Kiara’s pairing and Akshay reportedly appearing in a never-seen-before avatar, has the audience rooting for this one already. The film is expected to release around Diwali this year.

Talking about the release date of the film, a source told a leading entertainment portal, “Laxmmi Bomb is going to be premiered online on Diwali 2020. As of now, the date that has been decided tentatively is November 13, 2020. A little bit of post-production work is remaining which also includes some patchwork. So once Akshay Kumar returns from London after Bell Bottom shoot, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will wrap those portions. Meanwhile, the film is already on the edit table and readied to meet the deadline.” Keep watching this space for more on the same.